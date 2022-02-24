Watch Helado Negro's new video for 'Hometown Dream'









Bilingual American musician Helado Negro just released his official video for his new single ‘Hometown Dream’, taken from his acclaimed album Far In. Helado Negro, who ties his Ecuadorian roots into much of his music, brings another layer of nostalgia onto the song with this dreamy, cinematic video.

The colourful yet subtle near-psychedelic flick incorporates footage from the artist’s first family trip to their native Ecuador in 1988 — also the source of the Far In album cover art. “‘Hometown Dream’ is about me leaving New York after living there for so long,” Helado shares. “New York showed me my north in life and taught me to celebrate existence. My Mom and my Dad both moved to NYC in the ’60s. I spent my 20’s, 30’s and turned 40 there”.

In addition to his own experiences, the artist also draws inspiration from other narratives, as Helado says The Captain Beefheart song ‘My Head Is My Only House Unless It Rains’ and the film A Dream Is What You Wake Up From inspired the song title for ‘Hometown Dream’.

On the note of inspiration, the story behind writing Far In is also new territory, as a significant portion of the album was written in Marfa, Texas, as opposed to his more familiar Brooklyn or Florida. Roberto and his partner, the visual artist Kristi Sword, had originally planned to visit Marfa for a collaborative residency in early 2020 but extended their stay for six months due to the pandemic.

What was born of this stay is the stuff of lucid dreaming. Both the song ‘Hometown Dreams’ and the music video carry a light and movable quality that could find its home at a music festival or as study background music — or just about anything in between. He says of creating the new album, “Escape is never out there, you have to go inward.”

It seems that Helado Negro has even more on the horizon, with the drop of the new video and a world tour with 30 dates across the US and Europe beginning in April. Check out the new video for ‘Hometown Dream’ and the full album.