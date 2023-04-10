Heather Graham calls out “sexist” movie industry









American actor Heather Graham has shared her opinion on the state of sexism in Hollywood. The 53-year-old discussed how the film industry has evolved in a new interview ahead of her new film On a Wing and a Prayer.

“No one really thought about it or commented on it,” Graham told People. “At that point, people thought they were being really evolved and now we look back and go, ‘Whoa, that was so sexist.’ I’m glad that we are growing as a culture.”

However, Graham also noted that “nothing has changed drastically”. The actor pointed out that nearly every part of the film industry was still largely run by men. “More people care, but it’s not suddenly equal,” Heather added. “It’s still pretty sexist, to be honest. Every phase of the business, whether it’s financing, distribution, the reviewers, all those people are mostly men. To get a female-driven story that is appealing mostly to women through all these levels of male-dominated business, it’s not that easy.”

“The most inspiring thing to me is to see a lot of female writers, directors, and that’s something that I’m starting to do,” Graham continues. “I really like hearing female voices because I think we learn a lot about the world from the movies and TV that we watch. If we’re always being told stories from just a male point of view, that doesn’t help women.”

“I always felt like I was a supporting character in a man’s story,” the actor concludes. “I wasn’t always going, what do I want? I was going, how do I people please someone else? My journey has been to get more clear on what I want and go after that.”