Heated letter John Lennon wrote to Paul McCartney is up for auction









An angry letter written by John Lennon to Paul McCartney is being auctioned with the latest bid for the memorabilia sitting at $33,000.

The letter is from 1971 and was written by Lennon as a reply to a scathing interview by Paul McCartney in a November 1971 issue of Melody Maker. In the piece, he talked about the end of The Beatles and also John’s relationship with Yoko Ono. Lennon addressed his response to, “Paul, Linda, et all the wee McCartneys”.

In the letter, Lennon slams The Beatles’ royalty-sharing arrangement, and suggested McCartney received royalties that should have instead gone to their label, Apple Records.

Lennon also suggested McCartney’s doesn’t understand his songs, and refuted his former bandmate’s claims that ‘Imagine’ wasn’t meant to be political. “It’s ‘working class here’ with sugar on it for conservatives like yourself,” he wrote. “You obviously didn’t dig the words. Imagine!”

Meanwhile, Lennon also fired back at McCartney’s plans to “put your photo on the label like uncool John and Yoko”. He claimed: “If we’re not cool, WHAT DOES THAT MAKE YOU…”

Despite everything said in the letter which would suggest otherwise, Lennon ends the letter by saying he had “no hard feelings” to McCartney. He closed it by concluding: “I know we basically want the same, and as I said on the phone and in this letter, whenever you want to meet, all you have to do is call.”

The auction will close on August 19th, click here to bid for the item.