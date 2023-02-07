The heartwarming letter Dave Grohl wrote in support of teen band from Cornwall









Although Dave Grohl is the lead singer of Foo Fighters, one of the biggest bands on the planet, he’s never forgotten his roots and the importance of supporting new bands. Rather than remain silent, Grohl has frequently used his voice to stand up for those less fortunate than him. For example, in 2016, he defended a Cornish teenage band as they fought against the local council.

The group, Black Leaves of Envy, received a noise complaint after a rehearsal. As a result, the band could no longer practise in a family garage because the local council imposed a noise restriction on the area. In a moment of desperation, the band reached out to Grohl, although they never expected him to see it or even reply, it was a final attempt at gaining some exposure for their issue. Much to their delight, the Foo Fighters frontman not only saw their cry for help but also commented on it and brought global attention to their fight.

“My name is Dave Grohl, and I’m writing on behalf of the local music group Black Leaves Of Envy,” he wrote on Twitter. “It has been brought to my attention that the band is having difficulty functioning within the current noise restrictions placed upon them by the Cornwall Council.”

Grohl continued, “For musicians that lack the resources to rehearse in professional facilities, a garage or basement is the only place they have to develop their talent and passion.” He added, “For the sake of your local band Black Leaves of Envy, and for the generations of young musicians that they may eventually inspire, I ask you reconsider the restrictions put upon the volume of their private rehearsal space.”

The singer also said: “I believe that in doing so, you will be sending a message that Cornwall is not only a home to music and the arts, but a place that encourages children to follow their dreams in a world where anything is possible.”

After his post went viral on social media, Black Leaves of Envy’s Carys Plenty told the BBC: “I got home and saw the post, and I burst into tears because I couldn’t comprehend what had happened. This complete rock legend is supporting us, and it’s all very, very real. He’s always been considered the nicest man in rock, and this has just cemented that. He’s just a complete legend. The fact that he took the time out of his busy schedule to compose such an amazing tear-jerking letter for us and for the council… it’s incredible.”

When Grohl turned 50 in 2019, the letter resurfaced on social media, and the Cornwall Council attempted to joke about the matter, which infuriated Black Leaves of Envy. In a statement, the band said that despite the council’s promises, the situation didn’t end as hoped. While the Foo Fighters frontman’s intervention didn’t solve the problem, Black Leaves of Envy will forever be grateful to Grohl.

Check it out below.

See more Learn how you can help the Cornwall campaign & to sound proof yr practice space: https://t.co/y2rJaVhr8R @BLOENVY pic.twitter.com/q1ysHphCap — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) March 23, 2016