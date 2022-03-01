Hear the 1986 Neil Young show that Joe Rogan worked as a security guard









If you’ve tried to listen to Neil Young on Spotify recently, you’re likely already well aware of his removal of his music from the platform. Neil Young threatened to remove his music from the platform should they continue to air The Joe Rogan Experience, and later followed suit on the promise, his longtime friends Joni Mitchell, Graham Nash, and Nils Lofgren all making the same move.

Even Young’s estranged former bandmate David Crosby, famed for putting his foot in his mouth, said he would have done the same, had his catalogue not been sold last year.

Spotify has since responded to this dispute, their CEO Daniel Ek issuing a statement stating that the company would add a “content advisory” to any podcast that included discussions of Covid-19. The advisory in question would include a link to a Covid-19 advisory hub.

He wrote in his open letter, “This new effort to combat misinformation will roll out to countries around the world in the coming days. To our knowledge, this content advisory is the first of its kind by a major podcast platform.”

Although Rogan didn’t comment on the situation until Sunday, he came back with a 10-minute video addressing the controversy. In the video, he had this to say, “I’m going to do my best, but my point of doing this is always just to create interesting conversations, and ones that I hope people enjoy. So if I piss you off, I’m sorry, and if you enjoyed the podcast, thank you.”

Rogan also made it clear that he holds no animosity towards Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, or others who have made the move along with them. He even described himself as “[A] Neil Young fan. I’ve always been a Neil Young fan.”

However, the story that followed might be even more serendipitous than the dispute at hand. In a seemingly unrelated twist, Rogan describes a story about working as a security guard at Great Woods Center for the Performing Arts in Mansfield, Massachusetts, when he was 19 back in 1986.

He goes on to tell the story of his time working security for Young’s 1986 show, “One day during a Neil Young concert, things got a little rowdy. It was cold out, so they started these bonfires on the lawn. We were supposed to put them out. We tried for a little while and then brawls started breaking out. It started getting crazy. I was like, ‘Fuck this.’ I put my hoodie on, I zipped it up, and I left. And I drove home. And as I drove home, I was singing, ‘Keep on rockin’ in the free world.’ That was my last day on the job. I don’t even think I collected my last cheque.”

When it comes to the show in question, you can see it for yourself! There’s full recorded footage of Neil Young and Crazy Horse, including songs like ‘Heart of Gold’, ‘Down by the River’, ‘Inca Queen’, ‘Sample and Hold,’ and ‘Touch the Night’.

Although it might seem like a crazy coincidence, the story just goes to show that crossovers like this might be more common than you think.

If you want to enjoy the concert without the “rowdy” crowd in question, you can check it out here.