Hear Me Out: ‘Foundations’ by Kate Nash is the pop anthem of a generation









Between Kate Nash, Lily Allen and the Ting Tings, the 2000s brought about a new kind of pop music characterised by cheeky lyricism, over-exaggeratedly accented vocals, and bouncy instrumentals. This light-hearted, playful and quintessentially British form of pop soundtracked the lives of late noughties teens, from house parties to nights spent on MySpace and the long wait between episodes of Skins.

But one song, in particular, would define the subgenre and become the indie pop anthem of a whole generation – the iconic ‘Foundations’ by Kate Nash. Released in 2007, the song formed the lead single for Nash’s debut album, Made of Bricks. The single peaked at number two on the charts, just beaten out by Rihanna’s monster hit ‘Umbrella’.

It’s a song that seems burned into the cultural consciousness of the UK. Ask any girl born in the 1990s to sing ‘Foundations’, and she’ll gladly and enthusiastically recite every word, emphasising a feigned London accent for the line, “I said I’d rather be with your friends mate, ’cause they are much fitter”. It’s this fierce, memorable tongue-in-cheek writing that earned the song its ongoing notoriety. The lyricism is so uniquely Kate Nash and so uniquely ‘Foundations’.

Sonically, the track is a fun indie pop number led by cheery piano notes and a drum machine. The chorus is endlessly catchy, and it’s impossible not to sing along. But the lyrics are actually heartbreaking, following a young Nash as she desperately tries to let go of her toxic relationship. The writing is snarky and simplistic, painfully naïve and self-aware at the same time. ‘Foundations’ constantly treads the line between fun and devastating.

Nash candidly displays her frustrations with wit and humour in lines like, “You said I must eat so many lemons ’cause I am so bitter”. The song adopts a coping mechanism used by many – covering up real emotion with humour. But if we look just past the facade of cheek and sarcasm, the track constantly flits between the increasing sadness and spite surrounding her failing relationship. Underneath it all, Nash actually longs for stability and safety, for foundations.

On the line, “You’ll call me a bitch and everyone we’re with will be embarrassed and I won’t give a shit”, Nash uses expletives to convey both anger and indifference within the relationship. Just over a chorus later, she sings, “You got aggressive and I must admit that I was a bit scared”, providing a distressing image of her increasingly volatile lover and their impact on her. This back-and forth-perfectly reflects a couple trying to one-up each other, who actually just need to find the strength to let go.

The song may excel in its witty specificity about her own failing relationship – her lover throwing up on her trainers, calling her a bitch, his pasty face – but it also embodies the universal frustrations and fears women have surrounding men. There’s a reason women scream along to ‘Foundations’ at the top of their lungs when it comes on shuffle.

This mix of genuine emotion and sarcastic writing made ‘Foundations’ more than your average chart-seeking pop single. Thanks to a combination of nostalgia for 2000s indie, an addictively singalong-worthy melody, and the genuine authenticity of the track, it remains the beloved anthem of a generation of girls who are always ready to vent their frustrations over its sunny, springy soundtrack.