Hear Father John Misty cover Stevie Wonder for new EP









In the 1960s, Greenwich Village emerged as the bohemian heart of the counterculture movement. Although Jimi Hendrix had been residing in the old jazz heartland of Harlem in New York, he recognised that ‘The Village’ was the new happening scene for the arts and he commissioned a new state-of-the-art recording studio there named Electric Lady.

In the years that followed, not only Hendrix would make a classic album there, but also a string of other heroes. Patti Smith recorded Horses there, Stevie Wonder crafted Talking Book and David Bowie made Young Americans.

Last year, Spotify launched up some legendary artists from today, including Remi Wolf, Japanese Breakfast and Patti Smith herself for a slew of live EPs recorded at the iconic studio to honour its lineage.

Thus, it seems fitting that when Father John Misty entered the New York music hub, he chose to take on a classic that was created there with a stirring cover of Stevie Wonder’s ‘I Believe (When I Fall in Love It Will Be Forever)’.

The crooning reverend also offered up five live versions of tracks from his latest album Chloe and the Next 20th Century. This offers an insight to how they might sound on his forthcoming tour dates.

You can check out the EP below.

