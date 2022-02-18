Health team up with Lamb of God for 'Cold Blood' and announce new album









Health - 'Cold Blood' 6.7

Los Angeles industrial heroes Health have announced details of their new album DISCO4 :: PART II. To precede the new album, the band have released the haunting metalcore inflected single ‘Cold Blood.

For the thunderous new track, the band teamed up with metal legends Lamb of God, giving the track a muscly edge that is a departure from Health’s previous material. ‘Cold Blood’ is Healths first release of 2022, and is accompanied by an equally as chilling animated video by Łukasz Rusinek.

Last year, the band surprised everyone when they shared ‘Isn’t Everyone’, the collaborative effort with industrial pioneers Nine Inch Nails. Trent Reznor helmed the production duties for the song, and it was nothing short of stellar. We hope that the two converge again in the not too distant future.

“It’s fucking Nine Inch Nails. That speaks for itself. You don’t need a clever quote to encapsulate it,” Health said at the time.

‘Isn’t Everyone’ will also be on the new album, as well as the band’s more recent single featuring Poppy, ‘Dead Flowers’. Other guests on the album will include Ho99o9, Perturbator and Backxwash. ‘DISCO4 :: PART II’ is scheduled for release on April 8th via Loma Vista. Pre-order here.

The band released their fifth album, DISCO4 :: PART I, in 2020, describing it as “a collection of original collaborations with artists we admire”. Luckily for fans, PART II will deliver more of the same.

Check out the full tracklist below.

DISCO4 :: PART II tracklist:

‘DEAD FLOWERS’ (Feat. Poppy) ‘ISN’T EVERYONE’ (Feat. Nine Inch Nails) ‘MURDER DEATH KILL’ (Feat. Ada Rook and PlayThatBoiZay) ‘IDENTITY’ (Feat. Maenad Veyl) ‘COLD BLOOD’ (Feat. Lamb of God) ‘AD 1000’ (Feat. The Body) ‘PAGAN ICONZ’ (Feat. Backxwash and Ho99o9) ‘THE JOY OF SECT’ (Feat. Street Sects) ‘STILL BREATHING’ (Feat. EKKSTACY) ‘NO ESCAPE’ (Feat. The Neighbourhood) ‘EXCESS’ (Feat. Perturbator) ‘THESE DAYS’