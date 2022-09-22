HBO to adapt David Cronenberg’s horror movie ‘Scanners’ into new series









Mere months after the release of David Cronenberg’s latest movie, Crimes of the Future, HBO is already preparing more of the director’s content, announcing that his 1981 horror movie Scanners will be made into a series.

Acting as writer and showrunner for the new series will be William Bridges, the Emmy-award-winning scriptwriter behind the ‘USS Callister’ episode of Black Mirror, whilst the French filmmaker of ‘71 will direct. A co-production between HBO, Media Res Studio and Wayward Films, the series will follow in the footsteps of the original movie, telling the story of a group of people with telekinetic powers, with one of whom uses his power for evil.

It’s an insane concept that perfectly encapsulates the wild tastes of 1980s filmmaking, featuring a pulpy science fiction story and a preoccupation with excessive gore and special effects. Based on Cronenberg’s own script, the film stars such actors as Michael Ironside, Stephen Lack, Jennifer O’Neill and Lawrence Dane.

Following in the same vein as the original film, the new series will focus on two women living within the boundaries of society who are being tailed by dogged agents with special powers. David Cronenberg won’t be too detached from the project either, acting as executive producer, among several others.

More recently, Cronenberg released his return to body horror filmmaking in the form of Crimes of the Future, starring Léa Seydoux, Kristen Stewart and Viggo Mortensen. Whilst a promising concept, Cronenberg’s latest wasn’t quite able to live up to its high expectations.

Take a look at the trailer for the original Scanners movie below.