Haydn Gwynne, celebrated British actor, dead at 66









Haydn Gwynne, the British actor best known for her performance in Drop The Dead Donkey, has died aged 66.

As well as her acclaimed television roles in programmes such as Peak Practice, Merseybeat and The Windsors, Gwynne was also a star of the stage and regularly performed in high-profile productions in the West End. The late actor was nominated for Tony and Olivier awards for her role in Billy Elliot the Musical, which appeared on the West End and Broadway.

Gwynne was recently set to appear in another play but pulled out of Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends last month after she was diagnosed with cancer. Producer Cameron Mackintosh previously said of her withdrawal: “Haydn gave an unforgettable performance of Ladies Who Lunch during the Old Friends gala premiere in May 2022 and has been an integral part of this very close-knit company ever since.”

They have announced the production on October 20th will be dedicated to Gwynne and her “extraordinary career”.

Announcing her death, her agent said in a statement: “It is with great sadness we are sharing with you that, following her recent diagnosis with cancer, the star of stage and screen Haydn Gwynne died in hospital in the small hours of Friday 20 October, surrounded by her beloved sons, close family and friends.”

The message continued: “We would like to thank the staff and teams at the Royal Marsden and Brompton Hospitals for their wonderful care over the last few weeks.”

Watch a clip from Drop The Dead Donkey below.

See more The Company of Old Friends is dedicating tonight’s performance to Haydn Gwynne's memory and her extraordinary career. pic.twitter.com/IDavirLJY7 — Sondheim's Old Friends (@SondheimFriends) October 20, 2023