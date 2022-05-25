Hayden Christensen calls Darth Vader return a "no brainer









Almost all Star Wars were curious about the possibilities when it was first announced that Hayden Christensen – the iconic Anakin Skywalker from the prequel trilogy – was going to reprise his role in a brand new series. Finally, the upcoming show titled Obi-Wan Kenobi is going to premiere this week Disney+ with the first two episodes.

When Christensen first starred in the prequel trilogy, there was a lot of backlash and criticism from fans. Talking about George Lucas‘ treatment of the backlash, he said: “I guess the impression that I got from (director) George Lucas was that if they don’t like them, then they don’t ‘get’ it – and that was good enough for me.”

All the years later, Christensen is very enthusiastic about this new project which will put him back in the most definitive role of his career. Set ten years after the events of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, the new series will focus on the life of Obi-Wan Kenobi after the destruction of the Jedi Order by Anakin.

“It just seemed like a really exciting opportunity,” Christensen said about reprising the role in a new project of this magnitude which is highly anticipated by fans all around the world. “It was a no-brainer. In a heartbeat. When I got the call, I was instantly elated, I was just so excited to get to come back after all these years.”

When asked about his memories of the backlash and whether he thought about the initial reaction of fans before taking on this challenge, Christensen claimed that it wasn’t important. In a new interview, he claimed: “I mean, it’s all on the table, but you know, that doesn’t get factored into these types of decisions for me.”

