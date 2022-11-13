Hawkwind co-founder and saxophonist Nik Turner dies









Hawkwind co-founder and saxophonist Nik Turner has died aged 82.

Turner performed with the group for seven years, including a stint alongside Lemmy before he formed Motörhead. After five years, Turner quit Hawkwind in 1976 but returned to the fold six years later and played with them for a further two years before quitting for the final time.

An official statement on Turner’s Facebook page said: “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Nik Turner – the Mighty Thunder Rider, who passed away peacefully at home on Thursday evening. He has moved on to the next phase of his cosmic journey, guided by the love of his family, friends and fans. Watch this space for his arrangements.”

Tributes have already begun to pour in across social media, with the official Motörhead account posting: “We lost Lemmy’s old bandmate Nik Turner today. Play some Hawkwind nice and loud! Brainstorm here we go!”

Outside of his two spells in Hawkwind, Turner was also a keen explorer who travelled to Egypt and made flute music inside the pyramids. His recordings were later used for a group called Sphynx, who released the album Xitintoday in 1978. He also released music as Inner City Unit, Nik Turner’s Fantastic All Stars, and Space Ritual.

Meanwhile, composer Steve Hillage wrote: “Still reeling from the sad loss of my friend Nik Turner. I’ve known Nik for nearly 50 years. He was one of a kind. An inspiring and warm hearted human being, always game for musical adventures. With his departure this world is a lesser place, as his Spirit rides free.”

Additionally, Hawkwind biographer Joe Banks posted: :As I’m sure some of you have already heard, the sad news came through this afternoon that Nik Turner, the Mighty Thunder Rider, died peacefully at his home yesterday. He was Hawkwind’s anarchic, maverick spirit and a huge figure in the UK counterculture. A true one-off.”