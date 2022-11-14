Haul of ancient relics uncovered in San Casciano dei Bagni









A haul of ancient relics by the pre-Italic Etruscan people have been discovered in the Tuscan town of San Casciano dei Bagni.

A sanctuary built by the Etruscans in the second century BC has been uncovered, and it looks set to change the town’s fate forever. Local resident Martina Canuti told The Guardian: “We used to gather at the springs for parties too. It is odd to think that these treasures were so close by, but then again we were always curious as to why nothing relevant had ever been found”.

She added: “This is an area rich in spas built by the Etruscans and Romans, and plenty of relics had been found in towns nearby, so why not in San Casciano dei Bagni?”

The town’s mayor Agnese Carletti was crucial in the discovery of the relics. She received government support and help from private donors, which led to the discovery of the 24 bronze statues. “It’s as if we found oil,” Carletti said. “Maybe all these gods are now bringing us some good fortune.”

Carletti is hopeful the Tuscan town will now become a thriving tourist hub, which could change the face of the local economy. Currently, the area is struggling due to depopulation.

“What makes this site unique in the entire Mediterranean is the exceptional state of preservation, and the [evidence] it provides for how medical hot water practices were considered curative under divine protection,” said archaeologist Jacopo Tabolli, scientific director of the excavation project and professor of Etruscan studies at Siena’s University for Foreigners (via CNN).

Adding: “The amount and quality of the objects recovered are also astonishing — we knew something was down there but weren’t expecting such a surprise.

Plans are in the works to conserve the relics in a new village museum that will be able to be visited by the general public. However, there is still a belief more discoveries will be made in the near future.