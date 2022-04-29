Harry Styles shares ‘Harry’s House’ album tracklist









Harry Styles has shared the 13-strong tracklist for his third solo studio album, Harry’s House, ahead of its release next month.

The former One Direction singer posted an image of the record’s back cover earlier this morning (April 29th), with 13 song titles listed over its two sides. Among them is the album’s lead single, ‘As It Was’, joined by ‘Late Night Talking’ and ‘Boyfriends’, both of which Styles performed during his headline performances at Coachella earlier this month.

In March, Styles first announced the name of his new album on his Twitter, along with the artwork. Shortly after, legendary singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell showed her appreciation by retweeting Styles’ announcement and adding the comment: “love the title”. In a later tweet, Mitchell shared the opening verse of her 1975 song ‘Harry’s House/Centerpiece’, after which the album is named.

Harry’s House follows Styles’ 2019 LP Fine Line and is set to be released on May 20th. The lead single, ‘As It Was’, was released on April 1st and went on to break a single-day streaming record on Spotify. A record that was previously held by Olivia Rodrigo for her song, ‘Drivers License’.

On the second weekend, Styles invited Lizzo to join him on stage, and the pair performed a cover of Gloria Gaynor’s ‘I Will Survive’, and a rendition of the One Direction hit ‘What Makes You Beautiful’.

Earlier this week, Styles made his debut appearance at California’s Coachella festival, performing two headline sets. The first evening reportedly drew in a crowd of over 100,000 attendees. During the emphatic display, Styles brought out Shania Twain as his guest to perform ‘Man! I Feel Like A Woman’ and ‘You’re Still The One’ with him.

In other recent news, Styles was announced as a headliner for both Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2022 and Capital’s Summertime Ball at Wembley Stadium. The singer is also set to begin his headline tour of the UK and Europe in June.

See the full tracklist for Harry Styles’ upcoming album, Harry’s House, below.