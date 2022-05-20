Harry Styles wanted to play Elvis in the new biopic









The new Elvis Presley biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann has been garnering a lot of praise and acclaim for what it has achieved. Starring Austin Butler in the titular role, the film has caught the attention of Elvis fans who are eagerly waiting for the Cannes premiere. While Butler’s work has been applauded by those who saw it, Harry Styles was also in the running for the part.

According to a new interview, Styles had also auditioned for the part of Elvis in Luhrmann’s new project. While talking to Howard Stern on his show, Styles spoke about the impact that Elvis had on his life as well as his art which is why he decided that he wanted to try for the role even if it was a long shot.

“Elvis was probably the first person I knew besides my family when I was a kid,” Styles explained, elaborating on the personal connection he shared with Elvis and how the icon had influenced him. “For that reason, there was something incredibly sacred surrounding him, so I thought I should try to get the part.”

Talking about the project, Styles added: “I was very intrigued by it… I feel like if a director feels like I’m not the best person for the role then it’s better for them and it’s better for me. If they think the movie’s going to be better with someone else then I don’t want to do it because I don’t want to be the not-as-good version.”

Styles also admitted that he understood the casting choice later because he knew he did not resemble Elvis. The late icon’s ex-wife Priscilla Presley praised the new film by Luhrmann by saying: “It is a true story told brilliantly and creatively that only Baz, in his unique artistic way, could have delivered…”

