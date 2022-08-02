Harry Styles covers Wolf Alice live with Ellie Rowsell









Wolf Alice have been opening for Harry Styles during the European leg of his Love On Tour concerts. Now, Styles gave thanks to the band for their efforts by bringing out Wolf Alice singer Ellie Rowsell to cover their track ‘No Hard Feelings’.

The cover version took place on Sunday, July 31st, in Lisbon. Styles, the most successful former member of the boy band One Direction, invited Rowsell to join him on stage for the encore of the last performance of the European dates.

The two singers stood opposite one another, face-to-face, each standing at their own microphone. Halfway through the cover, Styles and Rowsell gave one another a big embrace before Styles whispered something into Rowsell’s ear. What he said, we may never have the fortune of knowing.

Wolf Alice, which features Rowsell on vocals and guitar, Joff Oddie on lead guitar, Theo Ellies on bass and Joel Amey on drums, got Styles’ concerts going throughout 17 dates across Europe, including shows in Germany, France, Italy and the UK.

Love On Tour is the set of dates that supports Styles’ most recent full-length release, Harry’s House. Styles will now continue his tour in North America with a number of multi-date venue residencies across North America. Gabriels, Ben Harper, Blood Orangs and Jessie Ware have currently been confirmed as opening support acts.

Wolf Alice will also continue to tour after the release of the new album Blue Weekend. Their dates will include performances in Europe, the UK and North America, beginning later this month.

In May, Wolf Alice also announced the release of an EP entitled Blue Lullaby, which features lullaby versions of Blue Weekend. Ellie Rowsell said of the EP: “Blue Lullaby came about because we wanted to strip down some of our more emotional songs from Blue Weekend and see if they hit any different.”