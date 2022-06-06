Harry Styles donates Apple AirPods ad fee to charity









If you’ve been channel surfing lately, there’s a chance that you’ve come across an advertisement with a familiar soundtrack. In its most recent promotional push for its AirPod headphones, Apple has been using the pop prowess of Harry Styles to sell its product.

‘Music For a Sushi Restaurant’, the opening track to Styles’ recently released blockbuster third LP Harry’s House, features prominently in the new ad. Styles himself also pops up in the commercial, but as the singer recently revealed, he didn’t get paid for his appearance. Instead, his fee went to a more noble cause: the International Rescue Committee.

Largely focused on helping find new homes for displaced refugees, the IRC has been on the front lines of the Ukrainian refugee crisis since it began earlier this year. Previously, the Committee had assisted in providing aid to Haiti after its deadly 2010 earthquake and was one of the many organisations assisting victims of the Iraq War.

“Thank you to @HarryStyles and @Apple for your generous donation to the IRC,” the charity tweeted, confirming the star’s donation. “Working in more than 40 countries, your support will help us reach even more refugees and people in need in the world’s toughest places. Honored to have your support!”

It isn’t currently known how much Styles made, and subsequently how much was donated, to the IRC from the Apple ad, but rest assured that Styles can command quite a fee for himself these days. Harry’s House is the number one album in America right now (number two in the UK) and Styles ‘As It Was’ is currently topping the singles chart on both sides of the Atlantic. As music’s biggest pop star at the moment, it takes quite a bit of cash to land Styles and his music these days.

If you havn’t seen the new commercial, you can check it out down below.

