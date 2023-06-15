Harry Potter “wasn’t important” to Miriam Margolyes









Miriam Margolyes has shared her thoughts on her appearance in the Harry Potter film franchise in the 2000s.

Margolyes played Professor Sprout in two Harry Potter films, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in 2002 and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 in 2011. Her bumbling portrayal of the Hufflepuff Herbology teacher endeared Margolyes to fans worldwide. However, in an interview with Vogue, she shared that “it doesn’t mean as much to me as it does to them”.

Margolyes notes her appreciation for the series, given that it introduced her to a new generation, but states that “For me, Harry Potter wasn’t important. I was very glad I got the part and I enjoyed being in it and meeting all the people, but it’s not Charles Dickens”.

The British-Australian actor noted: “People come up to me and say ‘I just love you’ and want to hug me. And that is dazzling”. Despite the praise, she’s hesitant to refer to herself as a national treasure: “I’d like to be a national treasure, but I don’t know if I really am,” Margolyes added.

After endearing herself to audiences through appearances on chat shows, the Vogue feature sees Miriam Margolyes make her cover debut at the age of 82. She states: “I’m lucky enough to still be interesting, I suppose.”

In the interview, Margolyes also speaks on the experience of writing her second book, her formative years studying in Cambridge, her sexuality, and England becoming a “shit-hole”.

Watch Margolyes share the contents of her tote bag in the video below.