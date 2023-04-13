‘Harry Potter’ TV series boss declines to comment on JK Rowling controversy









Casey Bloys, the boss of the forthcoming Harry Potter TV series, was recently asked about author JK Rowling’s views on the trans community. Bloys is heading up a new wizarding world series ordered by HBO.

Before the announcement of this latest project in the Harry Potter franchise, which currently includes eight films, several spinoffs, a theatre production and a popular studio tour, there had been rumours of fans boycotting the series due to Rowling’s controversial views on trans rights.

In 2019, the author came out in support of Maya Forstater, who was fired from her job as a researcher after tweeting that transgender women could not change their biological sex. She has since defended her position. During a Q&A and presentation announcing the new Harry Potter series, Casey Bloys was asked whether Rowling’s stance might dissuade actors from joining the case.

Bloys declined to comment, saying: “No, I don’t think this is the forum. That’s a very online conversation, very nuanced and complicated and not something we’re going to get into. Our priority is what’s on the screen, Obviously, the Harry Potter story is incredibly affirmative and positive and about love and self-acceptance. That’s our priority — what’s on screen”.