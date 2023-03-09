Harry Hill joins Black Midi for surprise rendition of Cardi B









Harry Hill has teamed up with Black Midi for a live rendition of Cardi B. The legendary British comedian joined the band during the final night of their Village Underground residency in London.

Hill, a mainstay of British TV for many a year now, arrived on stage at the east London venue to deliver some pretty nifty dance moves before surprising the audience with an expertly-delivered verse from Cardi B’s hit song ‘I Like It’.

Fan footage from the performance shows Harry Hill dressed in his famous white shirt and black jacket. Bristling with the manic energy he’s so famous for, Hill wowed the gobsmacked crowd, many of whom would have watched Hill on shows like TV Burp as kids.

While the comedian’s appearance at Village Underground lasted less than 30 seconds, it clearly left a mark on Black Midi, with one band member taking to Twitter to post a photo of Hill and the band, below which a caption reads: “We’ve done loads of crazy prestigious stuff we’re proud of, we could perform at the Grammys and even win one or travel back in time and play live aid or some shit but nothing- NOTHING will ever top HARRY HILL coming on stage and doing a Cardi B verse with us tonight.”

Having come to the end of their four-date London residency, Black Midi will now head overseas for a string of dates in Australia and New Zealand, beginning with a show at Wellington’s Meow club on March 24th. After wrapping up the AU/NZ leg in April, they’ll head to the US for concerts in Philidelphia, New York, Washington DC, Carrboro, Atlanta, Orlando, Miami, and more.

You can check out fan footage of Harry Hill’s performance below read our review of Hellfire here.

Harry hill has joined black midi pic.twitter.com/gcBlL5stGu — Charlie Ralph (@Churlie100) March 8, 2023