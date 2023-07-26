Harrison Ford’s stunt double sets himself on fire as part of SAG-AFTRA strike









Veteran stuntman, Mike Massa, Harrison Ford’s stunt double in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, has made his stand against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). At a rally in Atlanta on Monday, he set himself on fire holding a placard which read “SAG-AFTRA on Strike”.

A video of the stunt was shared on Massa and stuntwoman Elena Sanchez’s Instagram accounts. In it, a man is seen standing behind Massa, ready to put out the flames after he interacts with the crowd, stoking cheers. The caption for the post reads: “We are tired of being burned by the AMPTP”.

In a follow-up post, the German stuntman wrote: “We wanted to make a statement and I think we did! It was great to see such a great turnout from our local Stunt community, local leadership, and actors who showed up to support us.”

In another clip shared by Sanchez on social media, the crowd jeered when she repeated the studios’ claim that actors, unlike producers, don’t “bear any of the risks” of production. “The AMPTP is opposed to us sharing the rewards of a successful show because we don’t bear any of the risks. Excuse me?” she says.

“Tell that to my friend John who lost his life working on one of your TV shows,” she continues. “Tell that to any of us in this room who have literally broken bones and bled for you.”

Notably, Mike Massa is an award-winning stuntman. He has been nominated for a number of Taurus statuettes at the World Stunt Awards in his time, taking home the accolade in 2004 for the famous Venice boat chase in the remake of The Italian Job. He has also received SAG stunt ensemble awards for True Blood and Star Trek.

