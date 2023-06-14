Harrison Ford on his career: “I never wanted to be rich and famous”









Hollywood legend Harrison Ford has explained how he never wanted to be a “rich and famous” movie star. Rather, he envisaged a career in TV show mediocrity and would have been just as happy with a quiet life away from the spotlight. Alas, talent prevailed.

The 80-year-old actor, set to return one final time to his classic role as Indiana Jones in The Dial of Destiny, discussed his long and successful career in a recent interview with People magazine.

“I never thought that I would be a leading man,” he revealed. “I really was just hoping I could make a living as an actor and not have to supplement my income with some other side hustle… I thought I would be lucky to have a character part on a regular TV show.”

“No one ever believes this, but I never wanted to be rich and famous,” Ford added. “I just wanted to be an actor.”

Prior to his Indiana Jones reprise, Ford also returned to the George Lucas’ formative franchise, appearing as Han Solo in 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Two years later, he also returned to play Rick Deckard in the Blade Runner sequel, Blade Runner 2049.

Approaching 81, Ford shows few signs of slowing down, with his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut coming soon with a portrayal of Thaddeus Ross in Captain America: Brave New World. William Hurt played the elderly character in previous movies, but he sadly passed away last year.

Watch the trailer for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny below.