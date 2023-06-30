Harrison Ford thought ‘Indiana Jones’ would be a “one-off”









Tom Selleck famously turned down the role of Indiana Jones in the 1981 film Raiders of the Lost Ark. Selleck’s rejection was a favourable moment for Harrison Ford, though, who would go on to play the archaeologist several times.

Selleck had wanted the part but had to turn it down because he was contracted to a new CBS series Magnum, P.I.. In a new interview with Yahoo, Ford reflected on the moment he got the Indiana Jones job.

“I didn’t know that it was a script that someone else had read and was unable to take the job of Indiana Jones because of a contract, Tom Selleck,” Ford said.

The actor then admitted that when he was first brought on board for Raiders, he was excited to work with Steven Spielberg and to get a chance to work on Lawrence Kasdan’s script.

However, the actor also noted that he never thought he would go on to play Jones as many times as he has done. As far as I knew, it was a one-off,” he said. “I mean, I didn’t really have my head around anything but that job at work right there.

Ford added, “I never thought of continuing on to make four films over 42 years now. But the opportunity came because the films were so satisfying for an audience, and they were made with such skill and ambition, and so I was delighted to be along for the ride.”

The Hollywood icon has just starred in his fifth Indiana Jones outing, The Dial of Destiny. Check out the film’s trailer below.