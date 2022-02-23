Harrison Ford helped crew member that suffered heart attack on ‘Indiana Jones 5’









The fifth instalment to the Indiana Jones franchise has been in the works for a long time now. After the catastrophic response that Kingdom of the Crystal Skull garnered from fans, many assumed that there was no possibility of a future addition but that isn’t the case since the production process for the new film properly began last year.

Steven Spielberg was initially supposed to return to the franchise as the director for this project as well but he decided to take a step back in 2020 and handed the baton to acclaimed filmmaker James Mangold. The screenplay for this movie wasn’t written by Spielberg or George Lucas either, with Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth and James Mangold stepping in.

Harrison Ford will star as the iconic titular character once again, in addition to a star-studded cast. Some of the big names in the lineup include the endlessly talented Phoebe Waller-Bridge as well as Mads Mikkelsen among other stars. The film already has a release date and it is set to come out on June 30th, 2023 in the US.

The production for Indiana Jones 5 hasn’t really been an easy one since there were reports last year that the aging Harrison Ford had suffered an injury on the set of the film. At the time, it was reported that the star had hurt his shoulder while preparing for a fight scene and the filming was paused while Ford received treatment.

Now, other reports have flooded in which claim that a crew member suffered a heart attack on the set of the film. “All of a sudden a male member of crew collapsed,” a source revealed to The Sun while describing how Harrison Ford came to the rescue and called for a medic. Since then, there have been no updates on the status of the crew member.