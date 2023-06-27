Harrison Ford says ‘Indiana Jones 5’ has “favourite” scene he’s ever filmed









Actor Harrison Ford will once again portray one of his most famous characters Indiana Jones in the new film Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, directed by James Mangold, starring John Rhys-Davies and Karen Allen.

In a new interview with Variety, Ford opened up on filming a scene in particular in Indiana Jones 5 and how it became one of his favourite scenes that he’s ever had the privilege to shoot.

Ford said, “At first, it’s kind of black-and-white, because it’s 1944. And then all of a sudden, we end that part with an escape from a situation. And we find ourselves a hard cut to 1969.”

He added, “And we see the same man, manifestly the same man, wake up in a New York tenement apartment, and you know, he’s this lazy boy in his underwear with an empty glass in his hand. Because they’re playing god damn rock ‘n’ roll music.”

Giving the biggest of praise to the film, the actor then noted, “It was one of my favourite things I’ve ever done in a movie. And I did it to express his vulnerability and his age.”

In another part of the interview, Ford opened up on the “ordinary hero” that is Indiana. “I think we’ve got a lot of ordinary heroes out there,” he said. “They just don’t appear in movies all the time. I mean, it’s a convention in drama… the unexpected hero, but I have always insisted that I really don’t want to be characterized as playing heroes.”

Check out the trailer for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny below.