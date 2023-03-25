Does Harrison Ford owe his career to one toilet break?









In the film industry, actors must go the extra mile to stand out. Whether working as an extra or going for one of the most coveted roles of their career, actors have to put their heart and soul into the work. Some of the biggest opportunities might come with years of practice, but Harrison Ford mentioned that he owed his career to his bladder.

That’s not to say that Ford didn’t work his ass off to get to where he was. When asked about why he took on acting as his job, Ford said: “I chose acting primarily because it is a place where I found a sense of purpose, and I had the ability and agility for it.”

When going for some of his first auditions, Ford found himself at Columbia Studios doing auditions for different bit roles. After being interviewed by one of the casting directors, Ford needed to take a toilet break before leaving. As he was walking out of the toilets, he mentioned getting run down by one of the director’s assistants, telling him he was getting called back because of his performance.

As Ford admitted years later, he felt that it was more than a little luck that got him into that position. He recalled: “I don’t think that assistant would have run that much farther to get me. But he found me, and I left Columbia Pictures that day with a seven-year contract. I think, more than anything else, I’ve been lucky”.

While Ford walked out of the meeting that day with a film contract, it wouldn’t last. After his work on a handful of films, he was asked to leave for being too difficult to work with. Without much else, Ford went into another line of work, becoming a carpenter before being cast in his iconic roles like Indiana Jones and Han Solo – that wasn’t Ford’s only lucky break, either.

Luck would play a key role in Ford’s turn as the outer space outlaw as well, with Star Wars producer Fred Roos remembering: “Harrison had done a lot of carpentry for me…He needed money, he had kids, he wasn’t a big movie star yet. The day he was doing it, George happened to be there. It was serendipitous.”

In hindsight, Ford has learned to treat his job as an actor with reverence. Outside of the work that it takes to get the film finished, the actor thinks that he has gotten to where he is today through the determination to succeed, remarking: “I had the ambition to do what I ended up doing, and persisted when others had said I couldn’t do it. There were a lot of people I worked with in that same time period which gave up. But I prevailed, and tenacity was a big part of the reason. I didn’t give up. I didn’t quit.”

For actors, it’s only as good as the last film they’ve done, and Ford has prided himself on being reliable in every project he’s worked on, saying: “the simplest thing you can do is make yourself useful. Be easy to work with, be a hard worker and help people get the job done. And do it with as much passion and quality as you can. Be willing to ask, ‘How can I make this work, how can I be useful?'”.