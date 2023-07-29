Do Harrison Ford and Brad Pitt hate each other?









Ever since the 1997 film The Devil’s Own graced our screens, there have been persistent whispers of a heated feud between its leading men, Harrison Ford and Brad Pitt. Both have remained largely tight-lipped about their reported tumultuous relationship – until now. Finally, we have clarity on their respective sides of the story.

The Devil’s Own was a high-stakes drama centred around an Irish-American policeman (played by Ford) and an IRA terrorist posing as an immigrant (played by Pitt). The plot pivots around Ford’s character uncovering the real identity of Pitt’s, drawing them both into a deadly crossfire of terrorism. However, in this crucible of tension and turmoil, it seems the actors’ differing visions for the film sparked a real-life clash.

Ford, in a recent conversation with Esquire, disclosed that the Hollywood pair had a “complicated” rift, stating that they had “different ideas” about the movie’s script. “Brad developed the script. Then they offered me the part. I saved my comments about the character and the construction of the thing,” Ford explained, revealing a schism that arose from their respective understandings of the film’s narrative.

At the core of their dispute was the film’s dichotomy of good and evil. “Brad had this complicated character, and I wanted a complication on my side so that it wasn’t just a good-and-evil battle,” Ford elaborated. His proposed “complication” was his character’s moral conflict after witnessing his partner participate in a fatal shooting. However, the integration of this subplot into the ongoing production process became a significant bone of contention.

To make matters worse, Pitt was openly disparaging the project at the time of its release. In a 1997 interview with Newsweek, he described it as “the most irresponsible bit of filmmaking – if you can even call it that – that I’ve ever seen,” citing the absence of a solid script. However, he later revised his standpoint in a Rolling Stone interview, stating, “It was the hardest film I’ve ever been on,” but refuting claims of inflated egos and stars retreating to their trailers.

Now, nearly three decades later, Ford’s account corroborates Pitt’s admission of on-set difficulties, as he concedes, “Each of us had different ideas about it. I understand why he wanted to stay with his point of view, and I wanted to stay with my point of view — or I was imposing my point of view, and it’s fair to say that that’s what Brad felt.”

Nonetheless, he concludes, “It was complicated. I like the movie very much. Very much.”

Despite their disagreements, at least one of them has displayed admirable respect and professional admiration for the other: Ford affirms, “First of all, I admire Brad. I think he’s a wonderful actor. He’s a really decent guy”.

Regardless of their grievances, The Devil’s Own raked in $140million worldwide, if nothing but a testament to their combined star power at the box office. So, ultimately, although their artistic visions diverged on The Devil’s Own, the alleged hatred seems more like an intense, professional disagreement than a personal vendetta.