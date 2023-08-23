Harmony Korine reveals Terrence Malick has made him a script









Provocative American filmmaker Harmony Korine has claimed that fellow American filmmaker Terrence Malick has penned a script for him.

That information comes from a new GQ profile on Korine. In between lines about wanting to fuse the worlds of film and video games, Korine was asked whether he’d make a traditional film again.

“It’s possible. Terrence Malick wrote a script that he wants me to direct,” Korine claimed. “It’s a really, really beautiful script. And that’s maybe one of the only things that I could imagine pulling me back into like actual, traditional moviemaking.”

“But even then, the hard part now is just the idea of looking through a viewfinder and filming, like, people speaking at a table,” Korine added to the publication. “All this dialogue always gets in the way. All these things that you don’t really care about. I don’t know. That would be a special case. I always loved him, and his movies were such a big deal for me as a kid, and even still now. But that would maybe be the one thing.”

Korine doesn’t specify how he and Malick got into contact in the first place or why Malick apparently wrote him an entire script, but that doesn’t appear pertinent. The Spring Breakers director also doesn’t elaborate on his connection with Malick anywhere else in the piece, so that’s where the information regarding their potential collaboration ends.

Korine’s most recent film was 2019’s The Beach Bum. That was the same year that Malick’s last film, A Hidden Life, was released. Both men have films currently in production: Korine is working on an experimental action film starring Travis Scott titled Aggro Dr1ft, while Malick is directing the biblical epic The Way of the Wind starring Géza Röhrig as Jesus Christ.

Korine’s love for Malick’s films has been well-established. When asked by Dazed and Confused Magazine in 1999 for his ten favourite films, Korine listed two Malick productions, Badlands and Days of Heaven, as his second and third favourite films, respectively.