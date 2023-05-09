Harmony Korine set to receive Locarno honorary award









Filmmaker Harmony Korine is set to travel to Switzerland this coming August to be adorned with an honorary award at the 76th iteration of the Locarno Film Festival, which runs from August 2nd to the 12th. Korine will be awarded the Honorary Leopard who his outstanding achievement in cinema.

The ceremony will take place at the Piazza Grande open-air venue on August 11th and the festival itself will screen two of Korine’s films from across his career: the 1997 cult classic Gummo and 2012’s Spring Breakers. Korine will follow up on his award by meeting attendees of the festival during a panel discussion of his career on August 12th.

Locarno artistic director Giona A. Nazzaro discussed Korine in a statement, saying, “Harmony Korine is hard to pin down, difficult to categorize as a filmmaker, but he is an artist whose touch is unmistakable in whatever form.”

He added, “A rebellious anarchist – both dangerous and poetic in his amused, cultivated radicalism – Korine redefined the term ‘maverick’ in U.S. cinema, without ever losing the smile on his face or the sheer fun of it all. An auteur in the present indicative.”

Previous winners of the Honorary Leopard have included Bernardo Bertolucci, Ken Loach, Jean-Luc Godard, Werner Herzog and John Waters.