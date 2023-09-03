Harmony Korine’s ‘Aggro Dr1ft’ gets 10-minute Venice standing ovation after audience walkouts









The new film by Harmony Korine, Aggro Dr1ft, was on the receiving end of a 10-minute standing ovation after it premiered at the Venice Film Festival, even though there were also several members of the audience that walked out.

Some of the audience left the theatre as soon as the 80-minute experimental action movie had its credits run, and around 25 people had left even before that point. But Korine’s fans stayed to give the director a huge round of applause.

The screening took place at midnight, and after the wave of admiration finished, Korine danced around to chants of “Harmony! Harmony! Harmony!” and greeted the adoring crowd. When the hubbub died down for a moment, it quickly rose back up again.

The film, which features a generous amount of twerking strippers and the debut of Travis Scott in a major role, was evidently not to everyone’s taste, and even before this screening, 20 people had departed the earlier press offering.

It’s likely that much of the audience was there to support Scott at the premiere, too and when the rapper made his first appearance on screen around halfway through the film, the crowd burst into cheers.

Aggro Dr1ft tells of an assassin’s mission to kill a crime lord and stars Jordi Molla, who’s best known for his previous work in Jamon, Jamon, Blow and Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan. The film is shot entirely in infrared.

