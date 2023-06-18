Happy Mondays’ Bez details “really bad” motorcycle accident









Happy Mondays star Bez has revealed he suffered a “really bad” motorcycle accident earlier this year in Spain.

“We were off-road in the mountains near Magaluf – it was literally on the way home. I lost the front end and had a really bad accident. I broke bones. I broke my foot and did all my ligaments in,” the musician told the Daily Star.

“I’m just recovered. It still hurts a bit and it’s not quite right, but it’s getting more and more easier,” he revealed. Despite his severe injuries, Bez has no plans to stop riding his motorcycle and is prepared to occasionally get hurt on the way.

“I’ll never give it up, because I get so much pleasure out of it,” he said. “My last accident was three years ago, and if I can go another three without injury, I’ll be happy,” Bez added. The Happy Mondays member also explained how his hobby “takes my mind off everything”.

Bez will be performing at Glastonbury with the newly formed supergroup Mantra of the Cosmos. The band also features his Happy Mondays bandmate Shaun Ryder, Andy Bell of Oasis and Ride, as well as Zac Starkey of Oasis and The Who.

Discussing the new project, Bell recently said: “It’s a pleasure to be part of Mantra of the Cosmos. Four like-minded souls who get off on the same music.” Ryder added: “It doesn’t sound like the Mondays or Black Grape or Oasis or The Who, it’s what we’re doing all together.”

Listen to their debut single ‘Gorilla Guerilla’ below.