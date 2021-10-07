Happy Mondays member Bez set to join 'Dancing On Ice' this year









The Happy Mondays percussionist and all-around funnyman, Mark ‘Bez’ Berry, has been announced as part of the next series of ITV’s Dancing On Ice. This comes as part of a period where he seems to be doing the rounds on some of Britain’s best-loved TV Shows.

He is set to join the ITV show in January 2022 following his recent stint on Celebrity MasterChef, and regular appearance on Celebrity Gogglebox. Speaking of his skills in the ice rink, Bez said: “At the moment, it’s more like Bambi on Ice, not Dancing On Ice.”

He explained: “How I got picked I don’t know because I was absolutely awful at the audition but they must have seen some potential in me!” However, he added: “I’m looking forward to learning a new skill and I can’t wait for the Christmas ice rinks again and I can get on there and really show off.”

Happy Mondays frontman and Bez’s partner in crime, Shaun Ryder, weighed in on the news: “I’m here to wish you all the best and say good luck fella for Dancing On Ice. Make sure you keep those maracas warm ‘cos it can get a bit cold! So, call the cops, good luck bro!”

Bez has always been a man of the people. He was lauded by audiences for his cooking techniques on Celebrity MasterChef, alongside his strong Mancunian accent. Social media lapped up his pronunciation of the word “anchovies”, and his deployment of classic phrases such as “twisting my melons”.

Bez has also recently discussed his protracted battled with Covid-19 in an interview with the Daily Star. The effect of the virus was so severe that he thought he might have been actually dying. He told the newspaper: “I couldn’t breathe and I couldn’t tell if it was my heart or my lungs”.

He explained: “I got to the hospital and I said, ‘I’ve been having this heart attack for three days’, and they plugged me into the machines and everything and I had a swollen heart and a virus. I really seriously thought I was going to die.”

Luckily, Bez lives on to dance another day, and we are all excited to see what moves he pulls out of the bag on Dancing On Ice.

Watch Bez on Master Chef below.

