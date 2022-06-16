Hans Zimmer announces tour of UK and Ireland









Hans Zimmer has unveiled a series of arena shows around the UK and Ireland as part of his 2023 European tour. The 32-date outing follows the success of his recent tour across the continent and will include two shows at the O2 in London, as well as dates in Manchester and Dublin.

Zimmer’s “groundbreaking audio and visual show” will see the composer join his band the Odessa Opera Orchestra and a selection of guests for a performance of newly-arranged concert suites. The setlist is set to include cuts from Gladiator, Pirates of The Caribbean, The Dark Knight, Interstellar, The Lion King, The Last Samurai and Dune.

Opening up about the forthcoming tour, Zimmer said: “I’m thrilled to return to the stage for another tour in Europe and excited to share this phenomenal show that the band and I are preparing for. I’m grateful to be able to play our music that brings together so many people for a truly unforgettable experience.”

Zimmer’s last performance in the UK took place in March and saw him team up with Ukraine’s Odessa Opera Orchestra at London’s O2. Zimmer commenced the show with an emotional tribute to the people of Ukraine. “When Covid stopped us from coming here 885 days ago, we booked our orchestra from the Ukraine, from Odessa, and we only managed to get ten people out… So just welcome them…” he said before he introduced the orchestra, to a standing ovation.”

Zimmer added: “One of the things which I thought was remarkable about the people that we did bring back out of the Ukraine, that were left behind from the orchestra, it was a lot of women. They taught me who the real wonder women are and so I would like to celebrate them with this little ditty called Wonder Woman.”

You can see Zimmer’s June 2023 tour dates below.

June 2023

14 – O2 Arena, London

15 – O2 Arena, London

16 – AO Arena, Manchester

18 – 3Arena, Dublin