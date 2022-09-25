Hans Zimmer names his three favourite movie soundtracks of all time









Hans Zimmer is undoubtedly among the most influential film score composers living today. Having received some of the most prestigious accolades that the industry has to offer, many filmmakers actively seek out Zimmer’s creative input because they know his scores will elevate their art to the next level.

Over the years, Zimmer has worked on all kinds of projects – ranging from epics such as Ridley Scott’s Gladiator and Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar to animated films like The Lion King. He has demonstrated remarkable versatility, which has further solidified his reputation as one of the top composers in the industry.

During an interview, Zimmer was asked to name some of his favourite movie soundtracks of all time. Although Zimmer maintained that his personal lists change all the time, he expressed his undying admiration for Vangelis’ work on Ridley Scott’s neo-noir sci-fi masterpiece Blade Runner, which starred Harrison Ford.

While talking about the brilliance of the soundtrack, Zimmer noted: “If you need to get really moody, go into Blade Runner. It just conveys a sense of the world. I think it’s completely original, completely experimental, and it’s completely brilliant.”

The composer pointed out why it remains relevant after all these years. He added: “One of the things that happened with that movie and what happened with the score is some things date while some things become more relevant and become more focused. Somehow, the older Blade Runner gets, the more it seems to be of the future.”

Check out the full list below.

Hans Zimmer’s favourite soundtracks:

Once Upon a Time in America (1984) – Ennio Morricone

Midnight Express (1978) – Giorgio Moroder

Blade Runner (1982) – Vangelis

Zimmer also included Alan Parker’s 1978 prison drama Midnight Express and explained why Giorgio Moroder’s score was truly horrifying. He commented: “Midnight Express scared the living daylights out of me. It’s so fantastic.”

However, his personal favourite is Ennio Morricone’s immortal score for Sergio Leone’s 1984 opus. He declared: “Once Upon a Time in America is at the top of the list because I can’t think of a more beautiful, haunting, soulful, emotional score to listen to.”

