Hannibal creator completes script for Stephen King’s ‘Christine’









Hannibal creator, Jason Blum, has revealed that the script for the latest Stephen King horror adaptation Christine is now complete and the project is well underway.

The novelist Stephen King is synonymous with onscreen spooks in the same way that a hand is with a glove. Very few writers in history have had as much of an impact on the big screen and absolutely none in the horror department.

The plot for the latest effort, Christine, is described as follows: “A love triangle involving 17-year-old misfit Arnie Cunningham, his new girlfriend and a haunted 1958 Plymouth Fury. Dubbed Christine by her previous owner, Arnie’s first car is jealous, possessive, and deadly.”

And eager fans will be please to know that the Blumhouse production is already full steam ahead. Speaking to Collider, Blum revealed: “We actually recently got a script, which was terrific. We’re going to try and make it into a movie. That’s my plan.”

As of yet, no further updates have been given on the project, but the Blumhouse track record is not to sit on a good egg for too long, so expect more news soon.

King himself will be hoping their effort eclipses what he thought of The Shining having once stated: “I think The Shining is a beautiful film and it looks terrific and as I’ve said before, it’s like a big, beautiful Cadillac with no engine inside it. In that sense, when it opened, a lot of the reviews weren’t very favourable and I was one of those reviewers. I kept my mouth shut at the time, but I didn’t care for it much.”

