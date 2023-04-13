Halsey to star in the third instalment of ‘X’ series, ‘MaXXXine’









It has been announced that American musician Halsey will star in the third instalment of Ti West’s X franchise, MaXXXine, which will come via A24.

The singer joins an all-star cast that was also recently announced. It includes Lily Collins, Kevin Bacon, Elizabeth Debicki, Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale and Giancarlo Esposito.

The horror franchise, written, directed and produced by Ti West, started with the 2022 film X, a slasher set in the 1970s. It saw franchise star Mia Goth star as both main characters, Pearl and Maxine. Then, the second instalment, Pearl, came later in the year and serves as an origin story for the villain from X. Set in 1918, it reveals how the eponymous character became a murderer. Read Far Out‘s four-star review of Pearl here.

As for MaXXXine, according to Deadline, “MaXXXine reverses the franchise’s trajectory through time to pick with Maxine after the violent events of X, as their sole survivor continues her journey towards fame, setting out to make it as an actress in 1980s Los Angeles.”

This will not be the first time Halsey has starred in a movie. She’s previously had roles in film and TV, in the likes of Sing 2, Roadies, Teen Titans Go! To the Movies and a cameo in A Star Is Born.

