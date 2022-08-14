Halle Berry names her five favourite films of all time









Although it isn’t the case anymore, Halle Berry was once counted among the biggest names in Hollywood. Through iconic performances in films such as Monster’s Ball and the James Bond franchise, Berry established herself as a bonafide cultural icon before her participation in questionable projects disrupted her incredible run.

In recent years, she has garnered attention for her attachment to popular productions like John Wick 3 and Kingsman: The Golden Circle. In addition to her acting credits, Berry also released her directorial debut feature Bruised in 2020, where she starred as a professional MMA fighter who embarks on a difficult personal journey.

During an artist spotlight, Berry was asked to name some of the films that have influenced her the most throughout her life. While revealing that she was a latchkey kid who spent a lot of time alone, the actress cited the classic film The Sound of Music as her primary source of comfort during her childhood years.

She also spoke about the impact that Rocky had on her artistic sensibilities: “That’s one of my all-time favourite movies, which is probably why I wanted to make my movie. I was very impacted by the underdog story and the fact that he didn’t win, but he won in life. I knew that that had to be a part of my movie.”

While making her directorial debut, Berry drew inspiration from the unforgettable lessons she learned from Rocky. She added: “When I first got this script [for Bruised], Jackie Justice won her fight, but I knew in my version of it, she could never win the fight. It had to be a win in life, which felt more meaningful.”

Check out the full list below.

Halle Berry’s favourite films:

The Sound of Music (Robert Wise, 1965)

Lady Sings the Blues (Sidney J. Furie, 1972)

Rocky (John G. Avildsen, 1976)

Like Water for Chocolate (Alfonso Arau, 1992)

Requiem for a Dream (Darren Aronofsky, 2000)

Another film that left a lasting impression on Berry’s mind was Darren Aronofsky’s modern masterpiece Requiem for a Dream. The film captures the grotesque nature of addiction like no other, exposing its horror and the destruction it causes.

“I love Darren Aronofsky as a director, and I loved the harsh look into that world—it really impacted me,” Berry said. “I think it impacted my decision to create the world I created in my own movie. While it might be hard-hitting, I wanted to give a true depiction of what the world is.”

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.