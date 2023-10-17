Half of Bandcamp staff have lost their jobs following Songtradr acquisition









Following Songtradr’s recent acquisition of the company from Epic Games, around half of Bandcamp staff have been laid off.

In September, Epic Games announced that they were laying off 16% of employees and divesting the audio distribution platform. Songtradr acquired the platform, stating their intent to “continue to operate Bandcamp as a marketplace and music community with an artist-first revenue share.”

Now, Songtradr has conducted layoffs of their own at Bandcamp, with 50% of employees losing their jobs. The company confirmed the reports in a statement for Rolling Stone, stating, “After a comprehensive evaluation, including the importance of roles for smooth business operations and pre-existing functions at Songtradr, 50% of Bandcamp employees have accepted offers to join Songtradr.”

“We are committed to keeping the existing Bandcamp services that fans and artists love, including its artist-first revenue share, Bandcamp Fridays and Bandcamp Daily,” they continued.

Bandcamp United, a union for employees at the company, also released a statement on the layoffs. “Today, Epic Games’ sale of Bandcamp to Songtradr was closed and at least half of Bandcamp’s staff was laid off. This is heartbreaking,” they wrote on Twitter.

“We love our jobs, the platform we’ve built, and the Bandcamp community. We’re glad we have our union – coworkers who have each other’s backs. We’ll be moving together to decide what our next steps are,” they continued. The union also stated their plans to speak with Epic Games.

Read the full statement from Bandcamp United below.

See more Update on today’s layoffs: pic.twitter.com/yyUkcifXdQ — Bandcamp United (@bandcampunited) October 17, 2023