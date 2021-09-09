Hak Baker shares new single 'Cool Kids'







Hak Baker - 'Cool Kids' 8.4

East London’s very own Hak Baker has returned with his reflective new single, ‘Cool Kids’, which sees him look back on the darkness of his teenage years.

Baker is a fascinating artist who collaborated with The Streets last year on ‘Falling Down’. Similarly to Mike Skinner, he takes on these everyday topics through a unique, microscopic wit-filled lens. There are bag fulls of heart to him too, and the ruminative ‘Cool Kids’ sees Baker look back on a youth bereft of ambition.

The song is raw and authentic, with Baker’s characterful vocals engrossing you within the tale that is pouring out from him. Furthermore, it’s accompanied by an equally gritty video and features shots of Hak at 26, plus a younger version of him who gets drawn into quick money in illicit ways.

“‘Cool Kids’ is about that same story we see up and down the country,” he commented. “Short-term goals syndrome. When your dreams are unspoken of, what else have you got?”

Meanwhile, director Will Robson-Scott adds: “‘Cool Kids’ is an extension of the previous work me and Hak have made. I wanted to try to tell a narrative but ground it in a camera technique. Hak and I spoke about important locations in the Isle Of Dogs which became a character within itself.”

The acoustic troubadour is telling stories that matter to him, whether it’s tackling the woes of a silly bender on ‘7AM’ or something more profound as he eloquently does on ‘Cool Kids’.

Baker’s brand of social commentary is a necessary voice telling stories from the streets, and there are bundles of fortitude to everything he puts his name to. See for yourself, and listen to his latest track below.

