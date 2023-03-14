Hak Baker protests technology in ‘Telephone 4 Eyes’ video









Hak Baker - Telephone 4 Eyes 3

Hak Baker, the Isle of Gods star, has debuted his new track ‘Telephones 4 Eyes’ alongside the accompanying music video. In the clip, we see a depiction of a media-fuelled nightmare. There is an exploration of strange and unusual imagery, delivering a powerful protest against the perils of modern technology.

Of the track, Hak Baker stated: “Telephones fell out me head like a naughty nursery rhyme. It’s been prophesied – it’s how I felt and I still feel. Currently, everyone’s pissed off and being fed trash thru their ‘timeline’. It’s all burning down in front of our eyes anyway so may as well take some time to yourself and try to find some peace. Telephones is an everyday, everyone problem. I just want to incite a reaction from the song by prodding on how cycle-like our existence will be if we allow it to be.”

The notion of always being watched and constantly under surveillance is probably more relatable now than it has ever been. There is this constant interference in our lives as we are tracked through the internet, our TV and, of course, our phones which inspire the title. This is an emotive topic which is sure to elicit a strong reaction.

On this track, Baker really lets his accent stick out and takes a rap/rock-enthused anthem in a different direction. When the song begins we get some expletives from the rapper as the bass comes pulsating in. The vocals slowly get louder, drawing the listeners in and almost starting as suppressed emotion as the rapper becomes less able to contain his passion.

There is some solid production here with a heavy chorus and that prominent bass really pushing the sound. However, the true power seems to be in the lyricism with lines like, “Telephones for eyes and they’re watchin’ me probably Fingers to the sky in protest of hypocrisy”. Baker reveals this anger as his privacy is invaded. Paranoia seems to engulf him.

The accompanying video was directed by Hugh Mulhern, who previously collaborated with bands like the Fountaines D.C. Mulhern takes the recent AI trend to mutate a series of characters as the spectacle becomes increasingly sinister and gory. In addition, the video features a central protagonist played by an acting friend of Baker’s called Jack Rolf. The actor didn’t hold back in his performance and can be seen running around screaming when encountering all these images.

The technological fears discussed in the song are made flesh by Mulhern, who demonstrates a real knack for body horror as he subjects lead actor Rolf to a mixed-media nightmare. As if having Bakar tear a hole in his torso wasn’t bad enough, Rolf is infected by an AI art generator. His character then transforms into all manner of digital monsters. Whether it makes you want to throw away your smartphone or not, it’s a first-rate video and powerful track.

