Listen to HAAi team up with Jon Hopkins on new single ‘Baby, We’re Ascending’









HAAi - ‘Baby, We’re Ascending’ (feat. Jon Hopkins) 6.6

HAAi has shared the title track from her upcoming debut album. The new single, ‘Baby, We’re Ascending’, features legendary DJ and producer Jon Hopkins and can be streamed below.

Esteemed singer and producer HAAi (Teneil Throssell) will release the full debut studio album on May 27th via Mute Records. In the run-up to the exciting debut album, HAAi has previously released the previewing singles ‘Purple Jelly Disc’ (feat. Obi Frankly) and ‘Bodies of Water’.

Discussing the new trance style collaboration with Jon Hopkins, HAAi said: “This is a track I made with one of my dearest friends Jon Hopkins. I’d been working on this particular track alone for a while and got stuck with it – I posted a clip on my Instagram one morning and Jon messaged me asking what it was and could we work on it together.”

She continued: “It started to evolve after a few weeks and became something quite special and personal for us. Hope you enjoy listening as much as we did making it!”

The single comes as a pulsating trance track that can be danced to but equally holds an element of severity and character that makes it enjoyable as an accompaniment to any time of day.

The new 13-track album will also feature collaborations with Alexis Taylor of Hot Chip on the track, ‘Biggest Mood Ever’, and also with model and activist Kai-Isaiah Jamal on ‘Human Sound’.

In a recent interview, HAAi discussed her recent openness to creative collaboration. “One of the main reasons I had never invited anyone in before was the fear of someone saying, ‘You’re not doing this yourself’,” she said. “As a non-male artist, that happens more often, so I was like, if I’m doing everything from start to finish on my music, I can always back myself up. But I had to really get over that, take a bit more ownership but also give some of it up.”

Elsewhere in the interview, HAAi explained that the process of creating a whole album had expanded her scope. “It’s taken so long for an album to exist, that now, having this body of work that I’m so proud of, that’s so reflective of me at its core, there’s a little bit more self-assuredness that I didn’t have before. It can be really hard to describe what you are [without that].”

Listen to HAAi and Jon Hopkins’ brand new collaboration, ‘Baby, We’re Ascending’, below.