Guy Ritchie hires Henry Cavill for next “action-packed” movie









Guy Ritchie has brought in actor Henry Cavill for his next film, which is said to be “action-packed”. The movie is currently without a title but is scheduled to start production this coming September, and Cavill will be joined on set by his co-stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Eiza Gonzalez, all of whom have previously performed on a Ritchie project.

Cavill and Gonzalez have both offered their talents to the upcoming The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, and Gyllenhaal also played in the starring role of Ritchie’s The Covenant. Cavill starred in the spy film The Man From U.N.C.L.E., which was released back in 2015.

Ritchie told Deadline recently: “There’s something special that happens when you collaborate with the same partners regularly: you build a shorthand and a trust that lets everybody do their best work. Jake, Henry and Eiza are all astonishingly talented, committed, and engaging actors. This is going to be an action-packed movie that is both intellectually stimulating and physically exhilarating.”

Details surrounding the new film are slim, but we know that it will centre on two extraction specialists who are tasked with orchestrating an escape route for a top-level female negotiator. Ritchie will direct the film and produce it along with Ivan Atkinson and John Friedberg.