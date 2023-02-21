Guns N’ Roses announce world tour dates for 2023









Guns N’ Roses is back to crisscrossing the globe once again. After a momentous tour marking the return of original guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan, the hair metal icons will hit the road this June, starting in Tel Aviv and ending in British Columbia in October. Outside Slash and McKagan’s return, frontman Axl Rose rounded out the lineup with Dizzy Reed, Richard Fortus, Frank Ferrer, and Melissa Reese.

This marks the second massive tour with Slash back in the band following a long-standing feud with Rose. When asked about a reunion, Slash mentioned Rose being a professional throughout everything, saying, “Axl’s always been great to work with, but then there were also times when things were really, really difficult…That hasn’t presented itself in the last six years. He’s been super, super fucking professional, and actually less moody than me, even. And I’m not a moody guy”.

The tour announcement also comes amid the band’s video for ‘November Rain’ reaching two billion views on YouTube. Although GNR hasn’t released any new music for the tour, Slash has mentioned the band focusing on putting out reissues, saying: “I wanna go in and cut a whole brand new record at some point, probably sooner than later. But other than that, we have stuff that we’ve still got to come out”.

When off the road, Slash also mentioned the band working on new material and releasing them gradually, saying: “We’re just gonna put out like one or two songs, and another one or two songs. And I think that’s gonna be pretty much all of ’em. I’m not sure exactly how many we did in total. There’s a couple of epic ones coming out, so I’m excited about that”.

Tickets for the reunion are set to go on sale on February 24th, with presale starting February 22nd.

Guns N’ Roses world tour dates:

June 05 – Tel Aviv, Israel @ Park Hayarkon

June 09 – Madrid, Spain @ Civitas Metropolitan Stadium

June 12 – Vigo, Spain @ Estadio Abanca Balaídos

June 15 – Dessel, Belgium @ Grasspop Metal Meeting

June 17 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Copenhell

June 21 – Oslo, Norway @ Tons of Rock

June 27 – Glasgow, U.K. @ Bellahouston Park

June 30 – London, U.K. @ BST Hyde Park

July 03 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Deutsch Bank Park

July 05 – Bern, Switzerland @ BERNEXPO

July 08 – Rome, Italy @ Circo Massimo

July 11 – Landgraaf, Netherlands @ Megaland

July 13 – Paris, France @ La Defense

July 16 – Bucharest, Romania @ National Arena

July 19 – Budapest, Hungary @ Puskás Arena

July 22 – Athens, Greece @ Olympic Stadium

Aug. 05 – Moncton, New Brunswick @ Medavie Blue Cross Stadium

Aug. 08 – Montreal, Quebec @ Parc Jean Drapeau

Aug. 11 – Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium

Aug. 15 – East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium

Aug. 21 – Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park

Aug. 24 – Chicago, Ill. @ Wrigley Field

Aug. 26 – Nashville, Tenn. @ GEODIS Park

Aug. 29 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center

Sept. 01 – Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Sept. 03 – Toronto, Ontario @ Rogers Centre

Sept. 06 – Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena

Sept. 09 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Busch Stadium

Sept. 12 – Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boling Arena

Sept. 15 – Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live

Sept. 20 – Biloxi, Miss. Mississippi @ Coast Coliseum

Sept. 23 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Kauffman Stadium

Sept. 26 – San Antonio, Texas @ Alamodome

Sept. 28 – Houston, Texas @ Minute Maid Park

Oct. 01 – San Diego, Calif. @ Snapdragon Stadium

Oct. 08 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock Festival

Oct. 11 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Chase Field

Oct. 16 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ BC Place