Guns N’ Roses announce world tour dates for 2023

Guns N’ Roses is back to crisscrossing the globe once again. After a momentous tour marking the return of original guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan, the hair metal icons will hit the road this June, starting in Tel Aviv and ending in British Columbia in October. Outside Slash and McKagan’s return, frontman Axl Rose rounded out the lineup with Dizzy Reed, Richard Fortus, Frank Ferrer, and Melissa Reese.
This marks the second massive tour with Slash back in the band following a long-standing feud with Rose. When asked about a reunion, Slash mentioned Rose being a professional throughout everything, saying, “Axl’s always been great to work with, but then there were also times when things were really, really difficult…That hasn’t presented itself in the last six years. He’s been super, super fucking professional, and actually less moody than me, even. And I’m not a moody guy”.
The tour announcement also comes amid the band’s video for ‘November Rain’ reaching two billion views on YouTube. Although GNR hasn’t released any new music for the tour, Slash has mentioned the band focusing on putting out reissues, saying: “I wanna go in and cut a whole brand new record at some point, probably sooner than later. But other than that, we have stuff that we’ve still got to come out”.
When off the road, Slash also mentioned the band working on new material and releasing them gradually, saying: “We’re just gonna put out like one or two songs, and another one or two songs. And I think that’s gonna be pretty much all of ’em. I’m not sure exactly how many we did in total. There’s a couple of epic ones coming out, so I’m excited about that”.
Tickets for the reunion are set to go on sale on February 24th, with presale starting February 22nd.
Guns N’ Roses world tour dates:
- June 05 – Tel Aviv, Israel @ Park Hayarkon
- June 09 – Madrid, Spain @ Civitas Metropolitan Stadium
- June 12 – Vigo, Spain @ Estadio Abanca Balaídos
- June 15 – Dessel, Belgium @ Grasspop Metal Meeting
- June 17 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Copenhell
- June 21 – Oslo, Norway @ Tons of Rock
- June 27 – Glasgow, U.K. @ Bellahouston Park
- June 30 – London, U.K. @ BST Hyde Park
- July 03 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Deutsch Bank Park
- July 05 – Bern, Switzerland @ BERNEXPO
- July 08 – Rome, Italy @ Circo Massimo
- July 11 – Landgraaf, Netherlands @ Megaland
- July 13 – Paris, France @ La Defense
- July 16 – Bucharest, Romania @ National Arena
- July 19 – Budapest, Hungary @ Puskás Arena
- July 22 – Athens, Greece @ Olympic Stadium
- Aug. 05 – Moncton, New Brunswick @ Medavie Blue Cross Stadium
- Aug. 08 – Montreal, Quebec @ Parc Jean Drapeau
- Aug. 11 – Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium
- Aug. 15 – East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium
- Aug. 21 – Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park
- Aug. 24 – Chicago, Ill. @ Wrigley Field
- Aug. 26 – Nashville, Tenn. @ GEODIS Park
- Aug. 29 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center
- Sept. 01 – Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
- Sept. 03 – Toronto, Ontario @ Rogers Centre
- Sept. 06 – Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena
- Sept. 09 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Busch Stadium
- Sept. 12 – Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boling Arena
- Sept. 15 – Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live
- Sept. 20 – Biloxi, Miss. Mississippi @ Coast Coliseum
- Sept. 23 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Kauffman Stadium
- Sept. 26 – San Antonio, Texas @ Alamodome
- Sept. 28 – Houston, Texas @ Minute Maid Park
- Oct. 01 – San Diego, Calif. @ Snapdragon Stadium
- Oct. 08 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock Festival
- Oct. 11 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Chase Field
- Oct. 16 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ BC Place