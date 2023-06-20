The Guns N’ Roses song that started as a joke









The Los Angeles hard rockers Guns N’ Roses formed in the mid-1980s with the classic lineup of Axl Rose, Slash, Izzy Stradlin, Duff McKagan and Steven Adler. After signing to Geffen Records in 1986, the band set about recording a debut album. As a group of hedonistic youths, only the passion for rock ‘n’ roll kept the ship afloat, and with the arrival of Appetite for Destruction in ’87, it was apparent this five-piece had a knack for infectious and virtuosic composition.

Appetite for Destruction catapulted Guns N’ Roses to global fame thanks to a bounty of iconic hits such as ‘Paradise City’, ‘Welcome to the Jungle’, and ‘Nightrain’. However, it was ‘Sweet Child o’ Mine’ that stood proud as the album’s talisman. It remains the band’s most popular hit to this day, with a staggering one and half billion streams on Spotify.

Even the most devoted, long-haired, top hat-wearing fan could be excused for panning ‘Sweet Child o’ Mine’ in the modern day as a truly worn-out disc, but Slash wasn’t particularly keen, even on the day of its creation. “I hated it for years,” Slash once revealed. “But it would cause such a reaction, so I’ve finally gotten to appreciate it.”

“You know, Guns N’ Roses was always a real hardcore, sort of, AC/DC kind of hard rock band with a lot of attitude,” the lead guitarist added while speaking to WEBN of his reservations. “If we did any kind of ballads, it was bluesy. This was an uptempo ballad. That’s one of the gayest things you can write. But at the same time, it’s a great song – I’m not knocking it – but at the time, it just did not fit in with the rest of our sot of schtick. And, of course, it would be the biggest hit we ever had.”

As it transpires, the track was conceived as an insincere practice arrangement on Slash’s fretboard. Slash thought it was a silly throwaway piece, comparing it to some novelty circus music and pulling faces at his bandmates. However, Rose heard something in it and persisted with the creation.

“It’s a combination of influences,” Slash said of his guitar riff in an interview with Rolling Stone. “From Jeff Beck, Cream and Zeppelin to stuff you’d be surprised at: the solos in Manfred Mann’s version of ‘Blinded By The Light’ and Gerry Rafferty’s ‘Baker Street.'”

When it came to Rose’s sentimental lyrics, he had been listening to a lot of Lynyrd Skynyrd at the time and found additional inspiration in his childhood and his romantic muse Erin Everly. “The ‘blue sky’ line actually was one of my first childhood memories – looking at the blue sky and wishing I could disappear in it because it was so beautiful,” Rose once recalled in an interview with The Los Angeles Times.

“A lot of rock bands are too wimpy to have any sentiment or any emotion in any of their stuff unless they are in pain,” Rose added, speaking to Rip magazine in 1987. “‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’ is the first positive love song I’ve ever written, but I never had anyone to write anything about before.”

Listen to Guns N’ Roses’ ‘Sweet Child o’ Mine’ below.