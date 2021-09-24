Guns N' Roses return to their heyday with new track 'Hard Skool'







Hard rock icons Guns N’ Roses have released their second piece of new material of 2021. Entitled ‘Hard Skool’, this visceral rocking number was originally recorded in the sessions for the band’s notorious 2008 return, Chinese Democracy.

This news comes as part of an exciting time for fans of the band. Only last month, Guns N’ Roses surprised fans when they released the new single ‘ABSUЯD’, which marked their first single in over a decade. Strangely though, it wasn’t a completely fresh piece of material. ‘ABSUЯD’ is a rework of an unreleased track from the famously long and drawn out Chinese Democracy recording sessions, initially called ‘Silkworms’.

The band are currently in the middle of a mammoth North American reunion tour, that has seen Axl Rose and Co. reunite with original lead guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan. It seems as if 2021 is set to be one of the biggest years for the band since the band’s original lineup dissolved in 1993.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of their duo of classic albums Use Your Illusion I and Use Your Illusion II, which upon release saw the band truly cement their status as rock ‘n’ roll legends. The records featured the single ‘You Could Be Mine’ from the iconic Terminator 2 film and the hit ballad ‘November Rain’ to name but a few of their iconic moments.

Now, ‘Hard Skool’ seems as if the band are returning to some of the swaggering form they exuded in their heyday. The track travels at breakneck speed and is a great example of the no-nonsense, hard-rocking rock ‘n’ roll that the band do so well.

Slash shines like the virtuoso he is so well-known for being, and Axl Rose treats us to some of his somewhat futile rhyme schemes. The frontman sings: “But you had to play it cool, had to do it your way/Had to be a fool, had to throw it all away/Too hard school and you thought you were here to stay/ If that were true, it wouldn’t matter anyway.”

Who knows what else the hard rock titans have in store for us? Perhaps one day they’ll release another album featuring Slash and Duff McKagan, now that would really wet the whistle.

Listen to ‘Hard Skool’ below.

