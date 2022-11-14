Guillermo del Toro shares previously unreleased ‘At the Mountains of Madness’ scenes









Celebrated filmmaker Guillermo del Toro has had a busy 2022. Kicking the year off with his lauded Nightmare Alley adaption alongside a black and white reproduction, he then began stoking the fire for his curated Halloween release, Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, on Netflix.

As if this wasn’t enough work for one year, del Toro has kept his fans engaged with the release of the long-awaited Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, which gives a stop-motion update on the original tale by Carlo Collodi, starring Ewan McGregor and Gregory Mann.

While we can’t confirm any new or upcoming projects – although we’d love to see the abandoned Hellboy 3 surface at some point – del Toro has treated us to a look at some test footage from another of his discarded projects, At the Mountains of Madness.

In the form of an Instagram post, the 58-year-old filmmaker shared the footage, describing it as an “all CGI test for a rig” created by the ILM team ten years ago. See the post below.

As one learns to expect from del Toro, the footage shows some deeply-absorbing imagery of monster-kind with size, fur and tentacles. Lasting for just 25-seconds of CGI concept footage, the video comes as a bit of a tease for what could have been.

Some fans have speculated that this could be del Toro’s teaser ahead of an exciting announcement. Perhaps he’s set to return to Lovecraft for a new project? Or maybe he’s going to surprise us with At the Mountains of Madness next year?

At the moment, we can only speculate what turn the celebrated Mexican director takes next, but with Pinocchio winning hearts and minds over since its release last month, a swathe of devoted fans are sure to follow. For now, enjoy the concept footage from At the Mountains of Madness below.