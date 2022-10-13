Guillermo del Toro would never allow anyone to remake ‘Pan’s Labyrinth’









Guillermo del Toro‘s work is closely linked to mythology, fairy tales and horror. Films such as Blade II, Pan’s Labyrinth, Hellboy and The Shape of Water all feature fantastical beings that are closely linked to humankind. Del Toro has regularly toyed with the concept of human morality and examines it through characters who are themselves not entirely human.

When asked about the forthcoming remake of Hellboy, directed by Neil Marshall, del Toro admitted to having to release his directorial chains from his creations. He said: “The thing is: you have to let those things go. I created the first Pacific Rim, for example, but I don’t own the franchise. It’s the same with Hellboy; that was created by Mike Mignola. I adapted it twice, but it is his baby. So, it is not up to you.”

However, del Toro seemed adamant that he would never let anyone get their hands on Pan’s Labyrinth. He explained: “Oh, if someone tries to make a remake of Pan’s Labyrinth, they can’t. I won’t allow it! But in the end, I am very grateful for the films I’ve made.”

Del Toro has had an envious career in the film industry and has regularly been sought out for big-budget projects. Of this, he commented: “I’ve been able to make movies for $1 million, and I’ve been able to make movies for $195 million. I can do what I want in different sizes for different reasons. I have been able to do ten more movies than I thought I would ever make! I have had a 25-year career, and I am as weird today as I was when I made my first movie!”

The legendary filmmaker’s work often explores the nature of the monsters that we created in our modern mythologies. Discussing the spirituality of monsters, del Toro stated: “They represent everything outcast. I can be an outcast by my race, by my gender, by my sexual preference, my politics, whatever — but monsters are simply outcasts. And that is pertinent in the Shape of Water, where you see a world that is dreaming of the future but, at the same time, that has racial tensions; where it is very easy to hate. This creature is sort of a complete outcast, invisible… So, monsters are the patron saints of the outsiders.”

In fact, del Toro feels that the term “monster” can be applied to humankind, so it appears that many of del Toro’s iconic movies are parables on the nature of humans. He explained: “To me is profoundly scary about humanity is that when we call someone a ‘monster’, we are talking about their spirit. And what is beautiful about movie monsters is that they are physically different, but spiritually to me, they are very tender.”

The Shape of Water explored this facet, and del Toro admitted: “Michael Shannon’s character is the real monster of the story in Shape of Water, whereas it is the beast that awakens Eliza’s true nature. It reminds her where she comes from and what she is, as opposed to the traditional way where she kisses the beast and the beast transforms into a prince.”