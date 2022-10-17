Guillermo del Toro honours late mother at 'Pinocchio' premiere









Guillermo del Toro might have created one of the year’s best films. However, the recent premiere of Pinocchio was very difficult for the filmmaker because his mother passed away the day before the premiere.

This magnificent adaptation of Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro has completely outshined Disney’s version, which Robert Zemeckis helmed. A unique stop-motion animated film whose art style beautifully complements the surreal nature of the tale, Pinocchio is the brainchild of one of the most creative visionaries in the industry.

Before the film’s premiere, del Toro said: “I just want to say, my mother just passed away, and this was very special for her and me. This is not only the first time you’ll see the movie, it’s the first time she’ll see the movie with us. Thank you.”

During his address, the director opened up about the story’s significance since it helped him bond with his mother. That explains why the project was so personal for del Toro, who put his heart and soul into this unique adaptation.

The filmmaker added: “I saw the film as a kid, and it’s a film that bonded me with my mom for an entire life. It affected me because Pinocchio saw the world the way I saw it. I was a little bit enraged that people demand obedience from Pinocchio, so I wanted to make a film about disobedience as a virtue, and to say that you shouldn’t change to be loved.”

