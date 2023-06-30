Guillermo del Toro is scared of “natural stupidity”, not AI









Renowned Hollywood director Guillermo del Toro has shared his thoughts on the controversial use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the film industry, a topic that has been making waves as of late due to significant protests from the Writer’s Guild of America and criticism around Marvel’s recent choice to employ AI in the making of the opening credits for their new Disney+ show, Secret Invasion.

Del Toro, best known for his captivating magical realism storytelling in films like Pan’s Labyrinth and The Shape of Water, waded into the discourse during an informal conversation in Portland, Oregon, dismissing fears about AI and suggesting we should instead focus our concerns on “natural stupidity”.

These insights surfaced during a chat with curator Amy Dotson at the Portland Art Museum, with the Mexican director’s views being later shared via IndieWire. Despite the uncertain state of the world, del Toro holds an optimistic outlook on the future of creativity, placing his faith in the coming generation and applauding those “who are fearless” in their artistic pursuits.

The Oscar-winning director explained his stance: “I remain enthusiastic but sceptical. We do great stuff, and many people are great.” He continued his line of thought, emphasising his perspective on the feared rise of AI: “I don’t fear artificial intelligence, I fear natural stupidity. Any intelligence in this world is artificial.”

Del Toro’s sentiment appears to be a rallying cry for the power of human creativity and intelligence, especially in the face of adversity. “When I look at the people coming into the art scene and how they are in spite of all the things that are hardships and all the things weighing against it, they love art, and that’s what makes my spirit sing,” he shared.

His comments are similar to recent thoughts on AI expressed by director Christopher Nolan before the release of his upcoming Oppenheimer. Nolan, famous for resisting the use of CGI and instead emphasising practical, in-camera effects, reminded readers that AI was a tool, not an omnipresent force to be feared.

As the influence of AI on our media strengthens, it will be interesting to see what more high-profile filmmakers and artists have to say on the subject.