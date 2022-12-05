Guillermo del Toro calls 'Avatar' sequel a "staggering achievement"









After the somewhat disappointing reception of last year’s remake of Nightmare Alley, Guillermo del Toro has found 2022 to be a much more pleasant year. In addition to the recent release of his well-received anthology series Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, del Toro’s stop-motion take on the story of Pinocchio has garnered widespread acclaim.

In a new tweet, del Toro heaped praise upon the highly anticipated sequel to Avatar by James Cameron. Even though the franchise has been criticised for its apparent lack of cultural imprint, del Toro insisted that Avatar: The Way of Water was a brilliant film by a master.

While talking about the enormous scale of the production and the film’s universe, del Toro wrote: “A staggering achievement – [Avatar: The Way of Water] is [chock-full] of majestic vistas and emotions at an epic, epic scale. A master at the peak of his powers.”

During a recent conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Cameron responded to the claims about Avatar’s cultural impact: “When you have extraordinary success, you come back within the next three years. That’s just how the industry works. You come back to the well, and you build that cultural impact over time.”

The filmmaker urged audiences to give him more time, citing the example of the MCU: “Marvel had maybe 26 movies to build out a universe, with the characters cross-pollinating. So it’s an irrelevant argument. We’ll see what happens after this film.”

Check out his tweet below.

A staggering achievement- AVATAR TWOW is chokefull of majestic Vistas and emotions at an epic, epic scale. A master at thepeak of his powers… https://t.co/tG6I16JlhM — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) November 24, 2022